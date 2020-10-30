Ariana Grande Is “Head over heels in Love” With Dalton Gomez 7 Months Into Their Relationship – E! On-line

Ariana Grande is not saying “thank u, subsequent” to the present man in her life. She’s nonetheless head over heels for Dalton Gomez, her boyfriend of seven months, in response to E! Information insiders.

On Friday, Oct. 30, Ariana launched her steamy new album Positions. The file, which options songs like “34+35” (do the maths!) seemingly signifies that she’s extraordinarily completely satisfied (out and in of the bed room) together with her new man.

“Ariana continues to be head over heels in love with Dalton and is head over heels. It is a very wholesome relationship,” the supply explains. “They like to be ‘regular’ and Ari loves that he’s very all the way down to earth. He balances her out from the loopy business she is in. They spend plenty of time hanging out at her home being low-key.”

Apparently Dalton—an actual property dealer who the “7 rings” singer went public with once they appeared very couple-y in Justin Bieber‘s music video for “Caught With U” in March—is a giant motive for the sound of the brand new file.