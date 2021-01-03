Armed Attackers Kidnap and Kill 11 Miners in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Armed males kidnapped and killed no less than 11 coal miners in southwestern Pakistan early Sunday, officers stated. All of the victims have been ethnic Hazaras, a minority Shiite group that has typically been the goal of Sunni extremists.

4 extra miners have been wounded and present process medical remedy, officers stated.

Officers stated the occasions befell in Machh, a small mining city in Baluchistan Province about 30 miles east of Quetta, the provincial capital. They stated the attackers had blindfolded the miners, tied their palms behind their backs, and shot them at shut vary. Most additionally had their throats minimize. The our bodies have been discovered early Sunday.

“Their garments from the entrance have been virtually absolutely bloodstained,” Ali Raza, a Hazara activist who acquired the our bodies in Quetta, stated in a telephone interview. “Bruises on our bodies additionally counsel that they have been dragged.”

Mir Ziaullah Langau, the house minister for Baluchistan Province, stated that safety forces have been on excessive alert and looking for the attackers.