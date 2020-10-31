Armenia requires Russian assist as struggle with Azerbaijan intensifies

Armenia has requested pressing talks with Russia over safety help in response to intensified preventing with Azerbaijan over management of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh area.

The request from prime minister Nikol Pashinyan to Russian president Vladimir Putin is the primary time Armenia has formally requested for assist underneath the phrases of a 1997 mutual defence and safety help pact between the 2 international locations, and comes as Azerbaijani troops threaten a vital Armenian-controlled city after making major territorial gains.

The conflict, which has killed greater than 5,000 individuals since erupting 5 weeks in the past, dangers a wider regional conflagration, given Russia’s defence pact with Armenia and Azerbaijan’s sturdy backing from Turkey.

The mutual help treaty covers assaults on Armenia’s sovereign territory however doesn’t embody Nagorno-Karabakh or the opposite occupied areas of Azerbaijan.

Moscow has sought to remain neutral throughout the battle, whereas constantly stressing its sturdy ties with Azerbaijan. Russia is proof against intervention given its divided loyalties and the dangers of a broader conflict, however can be cautious of Ankara’s want to increase its clout within the Caucasus.

Azerbaijan has vowed to recapture Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous area contained in the nation however populated by ethnic Armenians, and 7 districts surrounding it — all of which have been managed by a Yerevan-backed administration since a earlier conflict between the international locations resulted in 1994.

Baku has captured greater than 1,500 sq km of territory south of Nagorno-Karabakh and on Thursday Armenian officers warned that Azerbaijani troops have been round 5km from Shusha, a vital city on the highway linking the capital of the area with Armenia.

Mr Pashinyan wrote to Mr Putin on Saturday, Armenia’s international ministry stated in a statement, detailing the “the Azerbaijani-Turkish navy aggression and the challenges it has brought about.”

“Bearing in mind the info of the approaching of hostilities to the border of Armenia and the encroachments on the territory of Armenia, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia addressed the President of the Russian Federation to launch instant consultations to outline the kind and the size of help which the Russian Federation can present to the Republic of Armenia for making certain its safety,” the assertion stated.

In response, Russia’s ministry of international affairs launched a statement that didn’t verify talks would start however said: “In accordance with the treaty, Russia will present Yerevan with all the mandatory help if the clashes are transferred on to the territory of Armenia.”

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday pledged to stop shelling of residential areas following talks between their international ministers in Geneva. The settlement comes after three organized ceasefires collapsed amid mutual accusations of shelling.