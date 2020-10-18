As Native Information Dies, a Pay-for-Play Community Rises in Its Place

Different information organizations have raised issues about the political bent of some of the sites. However the extent of the deceit has been hid for years with confidentiality contracts for writers and a complicated internet of firms that run the papers. These firms have obtained a minimum of $1.7 million from Republican political campaigns and conservative teams, in accordance with tax data and campaign-finance experiences, the one funds that could possibly be traced in public data.

Editors for Mr. Timpone’s community assign work to freelancers dotted round the US and overseas, usually paying $3 to $36 per job. The assignments sometimes include exact directions on whom to interview and what to jot down, in accordance with the interior correspondence. In some circumstances, these directions are written by the community’s shoppers, who’re typically the topics of the articles.

The emails confirmed a salesman for Mr. Timpone’s websites providing a possible consumer a $2,000 bundle that included working 5 articles and limitless information releases. The salesperson harassed that reporters would name the photographs on some articles, whereas the consumer would have a say on others.

Ian Prior, a Republican operative, was behind the articles about Ms. Gideon, the Senate candidate in Maine, in addition to articles selling Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Roy Blunt of Missouri, in accordance with the interior data. Mr. Prior beforehand labored for the Senate Management Fund, a political motion committee that has spent $9.7 million against Ms. Gideon.

Juan David Leal, who has labored within the Mexico workplace of the Berkeley Analysis Group, a consulting agency, ordered up articles criticizing the Mexican authorities’s response to the coronavirus.

And staff on the Illinois Alternative Undertaking, a conservative advocacy group, requested dozens of articles about particular Republican politicians in Illinois. The group has paid $441,000 to Mr. Timpone’s firms, in accordance with the nonprofit’s tax data.

A spokeswoman for Ms. Collins, the Maine senator, stated the marketing campaign solutions questions “from media retailers of all stripes and persuasions,” together with the Maine Beacon, a local-news outlet funded by a liberal group.