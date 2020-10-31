Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Welcome Child No. 3: We’re ‘Over The Moon’

Fortunate No. 3! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross welcomed a wholesome child boy on Oct. 29, the singer revealed in a candy submit on Instagram! Meet their new addition!

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are basking in child bliss after the beginning of their third baby on Oct. 29, 2020! The “Items Of Me” singer, 36, launched Ziggy Blu Ross to the world in a heartfelt submit on Instagram, revealing their latest addition for the primary time. “10-29-2020 ZIGGY BLU ROSS,” she started the submit, shared Oct. 31. “Our candy boy has arrived! I’m over the MOON we’re so Blessed!” Ashlee gushed.

Ashlee shared the cutest photograph of the little boy sleeping, snuggled in a brown-and-white striped blanket. Each Evan and Ashlee’s arms protectively rested over the candy new child. That is Ashlee’s second baby with Evan, 32, and her third whole. She shares daughter Jagger Snow Ross, 4, with Evan, and she or he has a son, Bronx Wentz, 11, with ex Pete Wentz. The blended households co-parent splendidly collectively.

Ashlee and Evan announced they were expecting their second baby collectively again in April. “We’re pregnant and we’re so excited to share it with everybody,” the singer captioned a photograph of the couple. Ashlee, who held a being pregnant check within the snap, used the hashtag, “Child #3.”

Evan additionally shared the identical photograph to his private Instagram account. “The fam is rising. Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the most recent addition,” he captioned his submit. The being pregnant information got here just some months earlier than their sixth wedding ceremony anniversary. The proud mother and father tied the knot in a lavish Bohemian-themed ceremony in August 2014. They wed at Evan’s mother Diana Ross‘ gorgeous property in Greenwich, Connecticut. The music legend officiated the union. Ashlee’s sister, Jessica Simpson, served as her maid of honor.

Again in November, Ashlee and Evan opened as much as HollywoodLife about wanting more kids. “We’re engaged on it. Perhaps there will probably be some information sooner or later. Not proper now,” actor stated on the time, noting that he was nonetheless filming on one among his many initiatives. “We nonetheless bought a variety of issues occurring, however we positively wish to have one other…we’re all the time working towards.” You already know what they are saying, follow makes excellent,” he joked.