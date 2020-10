ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML): Q3 GAAP EPS of €2.54 beats by €0.30.

Income of €3.96B (+18.9% Q/Q) beats by €240M.

“We anticipate fourth-quarter income of between €3.6 billion and €3.8 billion with a gross margin of round 50%, R&D prices of €550 million and SG&A prices of €140 million. Our outlook for the complete yr 2020 is due to this fact confirmed. The estimated annualized efficient tax fee is round 14% for 2020,” commented CEO

Press Release