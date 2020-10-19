Ayesha Curry’s Blonde Hair Makeover: She Reveals Off ‘Momentary’ Lighter Locks — See Her Look Earlier than & After

Altering issues up! Ayesha Curry debuted a surprising new look on Oct. 18 when she confirmed off her shiny blonde hair on Instagram.

Ayesha Curry took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to indicate off her model new hair makeover. The cookbook creator posted a Boomerang of herself and husband Stephen Curry within the automotive, and her blonde hair is seen within the fast clip. “Mother goes blonde (briefly),” she captioned the footage.

Moreover, Ayesha posted the same fast video on her Instagram Story, and reiterated that the look received’t final lengthy. “Making an attempt a blonde ting for a scorching sec,” she wrote. She didn’t specify how lengthy she plans on protecting the look, but it surely’s undoubtedly fairly a departure from the darker locks that we’re used to seeing on her.

Whereas Ayesha usually provides extensions to her hair or wears it in lengthy braids, she went by way of a brief section of displaying off her pure, a lot shorter locks on the finish of September. It was a way more pure search for the mom-of-three, though she, in fact, seems to be wonderful with any model.

Hair wasn’t the one factor that Ayesha modified up this 12 months, although! Amidst the coronavirus quarantine, she put a deal with eating healthy and figuring out, and wound up shedding 35 kilos. In August, she defined that her weight-reduction plan consists of loads of “inexperienced veggies,” with a deal with “portion control.” She additionally advised HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July that she enjoys working out on her Peloton and with HIIT workout routines.

This 12 months has been fairly totally different for the Curry household, because the coronavirus put a pause on the 2020 basketball season, which allowed Steph to be house along with his spouse and their three kids, Riley, 8, Ryan, 5, and Canon, 2, for an prolonged time period. Steph’s workforce, the Golden State Warriors, didn’t even make the playoffs this 12 months, which meant he wasn’t even a part of the group that headed to the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida for the postseason. Primarily based on Ayesha’s Instagram, which is filled with household photographs, she’s undoubtedly loved having her man around extra!