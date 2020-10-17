Bachelor Nation’s Lesley Murphy Reveals Intercourse of First Child – E! On-line

Lesley Murphey is completely happy to announce, “the long run is feminine.”

The Bachelor Nation star revealed that she and fiancé Alex Kavanagh are going to welcome a baby girl in months time. She shared a video of the disclose to Instagram, writing, “Excited to announce… We’re having a BABY GIRL!!!! That is how I shocked Alex that the long run is feminine #itsagirl #babygirl #girldad #thefutureisfemale.”

The video exhibits her fiancé strolling into their house, which was embellished with pink balloons, confetti and streamers. They later danced collectively in the identical area, with “My Lady” by The Temptations enjoying within the background.

Within the feedback, Lesley instructed an Instagram consumer “it was so enjoyable” to shock Alex with the completely happy information.

Lesley, who was beforehand engaged to Dean Unglert, revealed her being pregnant in September, telling followers that she and Alex “could not be extra excited to develop our little household!!!”

She shared, “Child Kavanagh chickening out in 2021! Lastly somebody to occupy the center seat :)”