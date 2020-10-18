Bachelorette Alum Emily Maynard Provides Beginning to Child No. 5 – E! On-line

An replace extra jaw-dropping than any episode from Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette.

Simply someday after asserting she was pregnant and expecting baby number five, the fact TV persona revealed that she already gave delivery. The 34-year-old star and her husband, Tyler Johnson, welcomed a child woman.

The couple shares three youngsters, Gatlin Avery, 2, Gibson Kyle, 4 and Jennings Tyler, 5. Emily can also be the proud mother to her 15-year-old daughter Josephine Riddick Hendrick, whom she shared with the late racecar driver Ricky Hendrick.

“child #5,” she captioned her Instagram post on Saturday, Oct. 17, together with a 2-minute video. “….oh heavenly day….”

Within the residence video, made by Coronary heart Stone Movies, Emily appeared to have a Caesarean part. At one level, the previous Bachelorette star asks, “Is all the things OK?” From the appears to be like of her new child daughter, who was born at six kilos and 11 ounces, issues went easily.