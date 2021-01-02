Bachelorette Alum Emily Maynard Reveals She Was Identified With Bell’s Palsy – E! On-line

“My candy Nola Belle, you’re absolute magic and I can not wait to see God uncover your persona every day,” she closed. “I am so pleased He picked me to be your mommy!”

Emily and Tyler share three children: Gatlin Avery, 2, Gibson Kyle, 4 and Jennings Tyler, 5. The Bachelorette alum can be the proud mother to her 15-year-old daughter, Josephine Riddick Hendrick, who she shared with late racecar driver Ricky Hendrick.

In a candid put up on New Yr’s Day, Emily defined why she and her husband selected to maintain her fifth being pregnant non-public. “Truthfully, no actual reply or plan,” she admitted. “Heaps happening on the earth on the time and social media/information gave me nervousness, so I simply by no means put it on Instagram.”

She added, “After some time, we determined it will be enjoyable to simply shock everybody with a brand new child!”

All in all, Emily stated final yr was not like some other and summed it up finest, writing, “Survived the ups and downs of 2020 with my favourite folks.”