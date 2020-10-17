Bachelorette Emily Maynard Is Pregnant, Anticipating Child No. 5 – E! On-line

Most just lately, Emily teamed up with the opposite former bachelorettes to movie an iconic video. She shared the Instagram Reels to her feed, writing, “Nonetheless so surreal to me that I am part of this glorious group of girls and am so excited to welcome @clarecrawley into our ‘Membership of Bachelorettes’ We filmed this without end in the past throughout quarantine so simply fake such as you’re watching it again in March. Do not blink otherwise you may miss me and three of my 4! Sending you all of the love and prayers tonight, Clare!”

The mother joined Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Brad Womack‘s season of The Bachelor. She was one of many first single mothers to compete on the present, and received the hearts of many throughout America.

And whereas Brad proved to be indecisive in his first run on the present, he ended up proposing to the then-24-year-old.

Sadly, their romance did not final and so they cut up in 2011. On the brilliant facet, it provided Emily the prospect to change into the subsequent Bachelorette, the place she met her subsequent fiancé Jef Holm.

Nevertheless, they too would breakup after three months stuffed with controversy, together with accusations of “faking” their engagement.

On the time, Emily advised People she had “no regrets” over happening the present and Jef saying that he’d “by no means beloved somebody a lot” earlier than in his life.