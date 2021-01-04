Bachelorette’s Blake Horstmann Shuts Down Troll for “Silly” Peter Weber-Kelley Flanagan Remark – E! On-line

Bachelor Nation continues to have a whole lot of emotions about Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan splitting up.

After the pilot shared on Instagram on New Yr’s Eve that he and the Bachelor season 24 standout had parted ways after nine months together, Bachelor in Paradise‘s Blake Horstmann provided a message of assist that one person didn’t respect.

“Preserve your head up brotha!” Blake wrote. This led a fan of the franchise to answer, “it is a silly factor to say to somebody.”

It is unclear why the person was bothered by the remark from the runner-up on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette. Clearly, Blake did not perceive the criticism both, and he made his emotions recognized.

“what you stated is a silly factor to say to somebody…” Blake replied to the commenter.

What is clear is that followers have clearly felt invested in Peter and Kelley’s romance following his transient engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and subsequent break up from runner-up Madison Prewett.