Beijing will not retaliate strongly towards the U.S. for delisting Chinese language firms, analysts say

Requested if much more Chinese language firms is perhaps delisted, Brendan Ahern, chief funding officer of funding agency KraneShares, mentioned: “I do not see this being prolonged past these three particular names, just because this was actually pushed by this govt order.”

Chatting with CNBC’s “Squawk Field Asia” on Monday, he mentioned the order might “reverse course” after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.

He added that on the Chinese language aspect, Beijing will “wish to give the Biden administration a possibility to actually begin the connection anew.”

Ronald Wan, a non-executive chairman at Companions Monetary Holdings, added that any actions taken by Beijing probably will not be “vital.”

“We might want to see if the Chinese language authorities will take retaliation towards the U.S. However I feel the precise issues to be completed is not going to be vital, perhaps limiting some form of U.S. government-related entities, actions in China or in Hong Kong. However truly, I feel the federal government nonetheless welcomes U.S. capital and funds to enter Asia and Hong Kong markets,” he informed CNBC’s “Road Indicators Asia” on Monday.

Ahern mentioned traders of the three U.S. listed shares — China Telecom, China Cellular and China Unicom —will have the ability to convert them to their Hong Kong-listed shares.