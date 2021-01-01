Ben Affleck Attempting to Juggle His Dunkin’ Donuts Order Is 2020 in a Nutshell – E! On-line

It is secure to say that Ben Affleck runs on Dunkin’.

On Wednesday, Dec. 30, the 48-year-old actor was photographed amassing his supply order, which included a tray of iced coffees and a field of munchkins. This picture has rapidly develop into a meme on-line as the Oscar-winning A-lister appeared to battle as he grabbed his items from Dunkin’.

Particularly, many felt this {photograph} of Ben was the proper embodiment of 2020. From the exhausted look to nearly dropping a scrumptious supply, the Hollywood star had us pondering, “What a temper.”

And we weren’t the one ones referring to this content material!

One Twitter person commented, “Ben Affleck actually simply gave us this gem to finish 2020.”

One other commenter wrote, “How Ben Affleck seems to be right here is how I really feel each emotionally and bodily.”

Along with Ben’s juggling struggles, Massachusetts fans got a kick out of The City actor and director’s Boston-themed t-shirt.