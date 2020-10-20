Beyoncé: Why It Was ‘Essential’ To Her To Host Solange’s Son’s Birthday Social gathering At Her $88M Bel Air Mansion

The sixteenth birthday celebration for Solange Knowles’ son, Julez, was thrown at none apart from Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s mansion! Sources near Bey reveal why she assumed the position of occasion hostess for her nephew’s big day.

Beyoncé made her nephew Julez’s Candy 16 additional candy by internet hosting it at her personal mansion! The 39-year-old famous person lives in a $88 million property in Bel Air with husband JAY-Z, and collectively they determined that the 30,000-foot compound could be the proper venue to host the occasion for the son of Beyoncé’s sister, singer Solange Knowles, 34. “Beyonce and Jay wished to do one thing particular for Julez’s sixteenth birthday due to all the things occurring with the pandemic, so that they invited all the household over to their Bel Air dwelling to rejoice the milestone event,” a supply near Beyoncé EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

Beyonce loves Julez with all her coronary heart and it was necessary to her for his or her household to be collectively," our supply explains. Along with Solange, our supply reveals that Julez's father Daniel Smith, his grandma Tina Knowles, and "all the youngsters" had "an incredible time." Julez's cousin — Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, 3 — made a cameo within the video above that Julez's dad took on the household gathering. There was a motive why Beyoncé specifically determined to tackle the position of occasion hostess. The "Formation" singer and JAY-Z "knew [Julez] couldn't be together with his associates" as a result of pandemic, "however

The family celebration “truly ended up being higher than one thing excessive with a ton of individuals as a result of it gave them a chance to spend high quality household time collectively, simply hang around, loosen up, and never stress over the small print or attempt to impress anybody with placing on an elaborate occasion. It was a good time for everyone,” our supply provides. There was definitely room for a lot of extra company, although, if the scenario referred to as for it. Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s mansion — which they reportedly bought in August of 2017 — is comprised of six buildings, eight bedrooms, 11 loos, a theater and a big pool, after all, in response to our sister publication Variety

Beyonce has all the time gone all out for her nephew, since he was born she'd do something for him," one other supply near Beyoncé EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. The insider provides, "He's her satisfaction and pleasure as a lot as her own kids [Rumi, Blue Ivy and Sir Carter] are and she or he likes to spoil him." Bey shouldn't be carried out spoiling her nephew, both! "When [the pandemic] is throughout and it's protected to take action she plans to throw him the birthday celebration of his goals," our supply reveals.