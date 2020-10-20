Beyoncé’s Mother Reveals What She’s Instructed Solange’s Son, 16, About Speaking To Cops When Stopped

In an Oprah Winfrey Community particular, Tina Knowles shares the ‘actually painful’ recommendation she’s needed to give her grandson Julez if he’s ever compelled to work together with cops.

Tina Knowles, 66, reveals that she’s had the “painful” dialogue together with her grandson Julez, 16 — Solange Knowles‘ son and Beyoncé’s nephew — if he’s ever pulled over by cops. Solange and Beyonce’s mother shares the recommendation she’s given Julez on the Oct. 20 episode of OWN Highlight: Black Ladies OWN The Dialog – Vote!, which airs at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Tina seems alongside fellow company Yvette Nicole Brown, Valerie Jarrett, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Valerie Jarrett and Nneka Ogwumike on this Oprah Winfrey Community particular that may deal with issues associated to voting and the Black neighborhood, however Tina takes the ground when the topic turned to cops.

“I’ve a 15 yr previous grandson who’s — you understand, he has an opinion on every little thing,” Tina says within the sneak peek for Tuesday’s episode that HollywoodLife obtained, which you’ll watch above (the episode was filmed earlier than Julez celebrated his 16th birthday with family on Oct. 18). Nevertheless, Tina admits that she’s tried to “form of squelch” her grandson’s opinion on the way to take care of cops.

“Pay attention in those situations, you simply need to be quiet and it’s important to be subservient and it’s important to preserve your palms on the steering wheel,” Tina recollects telling her grandson, whom she says questioned her instructions by asking “Why? Why?”

“It drives me loopy to need to have that conversation, as a result of that’s not what he’s been taught,” Tina continues. “He’s been taught to ask questions and ask ‘Why?’” Nevertheless, Tina believes that “on this occasion you simply need to — actually simply form of squelch that independence and inform them to be subservient.” It hurts Tina to present such recommendation.

“It’s actually painful for me,” Tina admits, who goes on to say that she and her husband Richard Lawson mentor 94 younger individuals from the inside metropolis and South Central Los Angeles who additionally “don’t perceive” and all have a “story about their fathers, or their uncles, or their cousins being incarcerated unfairly.” Tina additionally shares her opinion why extra individuals than ever earlier than are speaking about police brutality within the wake of George Floyd’s homicide this previous June, which you’ll watch in the remainder of the video clip above.

