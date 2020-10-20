Past trick-or-treating: Secure Halloween enjoyable in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic

For the reason that starting of the pandemic, we’ve needed to discover new methods to do nearly all the things — and the identical is true of this yr’s Halloween celebrations.

Two mainstays of Halloween, trick-or-treating and Halloween events, may very well be very dangerous this yr. Going from home to deal with, sticking your fingers in bowls of sweet that many different fingers have touched, or being near individuals indoors or out, are all actions that might unfold the virus. Even when individuals really feel completely properly, there’s no assure that they aren’t sick, and due to this fact contagious.

That doesn’t imply we have now to ditch Halloween solely. Quite the opposite, we’d like some enjoyable — and as a lot as we will, we have to hold some traditions. We simply have to do some tweaking to make Halloween not solely enjoyable however secure. The truth that Halloween falls on a Saturday this yr is useful: you possibly can really make a day of it, and there’s much less fear about attending to mattress on time.

A enjoyable and secure Halloween

If you consider what makes Halloween enjoyable, it’s dressing up and displaying off our costumes, carving pumpkins, being spooked — and, in fact, consuming sweet. With some creativity, we will do all of these issues safely.

The most secure factor to do is have a good time at house with your loved ones (or the individuals in your bubble). That method you don’t must take any dangers. You can:

Make a very huge deal out of carving pumpkins — or adorning them, for individuals who can’t or shouldn’t use knives. Use markers, paint, something you’ll find. Take photos. Have a contest.

Enhance your own home and yard with spooky issues. You can make your personal haunted home.

Put on your costume all day at house. Normally you’d put on it for simply trick-or-treating or events; make the day extra particular by having everybody in costume (and pretending to be no matter they’re dressed up as) all day.

Have a digital costume-sharing get together with family and friends. In case you can’t set up that, do video calls with each final particular person you possibly can consider.

As a substitute of trick-or-treating, cover the sweet round your private home and/or yard, like an Easter egg hunt. In case you do it proper, the children can spend hours searching for it (and also you’ll most likely be discovering it for months).

Curl up collectively and have a spooky film evening. Let the children keep up later than standard (that typically makes youngsters joyful).

Staying secure outdoors

In case you do exit of the home, search for a group occasion or get together that’s outdoor and permits for social distancing. Take note of pointers in your group that restrict the variety of individuals, even at occasions held outdoors.

Ensure you are sporting a masks –– you possibly can make it a part of your costume. Simply keep in mind that costume masks don’t take the place of multilayer material masks that cowl your mouth and nostril.

Carry hand sanitizer and wipes with you.

If issues are getting crowded and social distancing is getting exhausting, or persons are taking off their masks or not sporting them in any respect, depart. It’s simply not well worth the danger.

This actually isn’t the yr for trick-or-treating; many areas have banned it. In case you resolve to take that danger, you need to all put on masks as described above, restrict your self to a small variety of properties of individuals you realize, and hold your distance from them as a lot as you possibly can. Put on gloves, and whenever you get house, wipe down the sweet wrappers.

Chances are you’ll need to discourage trick-or-treaters at your own home by retaining the lights out or placing up an indication (“We’re busy taking part in video games with ghosts this yr — see you subsequent yr!” or one thing like that). In case you do resolve to present out treats, contemplate placing them in separate baggage which might be straightforward for individuals to seize, and leaving them outdoors your door. You can sit outdoors with them and greet individuals, however achieve this from a distance (and with a masks).

For extra details about easy methods to have a good time Halloween safely, try the web sites of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Observe me on Twitter @drClaire

The submit Beyond trick-or-treating: Safe Halloween fun during the COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on Harvard Health Blog.