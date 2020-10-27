Biden Tells Roaring Atlanta Crowd To Flip Georgia Blue And Finish The Trump Nightmare

Donald Trump likes to name his opponent “Sleepy Joe,” however former Vice President Joe Biden delivered an impassioned speech to a roaring drive-in crowd in Atlanta on Tuesday, an indication that Georgia is in play for the Democrats.

“There aren’t a number of pundits who would have guessed 4 years in the past {that a} Democratic candidate for president in 2020 could be campaigning in Georgia on the ultimate week of the election,” Biden mentioned, feeding off the energized crowd.

He mentioned that his go to to the state is proof that the political panorama has shifted in opposition to Trump with simply days to go till votes are lastly counted.

“One thing is occurring right here in Georgia and throughout America,” Biden mentioned. “Individuals of various races, backgrounds, Democrats, Republicans, independents – they’re coming collectively to transcend the previous divides and present what’s attainable.”

Video:

Biden mentioned:

Biden is trying to broaden the electoral map

As Donald Trump cancels ads in Florida, Joe Biden is displaying that his path to 270 electoral votes is large open and will run by a number of combos of battleground states.

Whether or not it’s his go to to Georgia on Tuesday or his upcoming stop in Iowa – and even the truth that Texas has been formally deemed a toss-up state – it’s clear that Trump’s path to an Electoral Faculty victory is shrinking, whereas Biden’s is increasing.

Donald Trump might nonetheless eke out an electoral victory like he did 4 years in the past, however his path to an upset is turning into narrower by the day as Joe Biden maintains his regular lead.

