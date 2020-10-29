Biden vs. Trump: Europe watches the U.S. election carefully — and hopes

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden are seen in the course of the first presidential debate on a YouTube video displayed on a display of a smartphone. United States presidential election scheduled on November 3, 2020.

LONDON – The connection between the U.S. and Europe has been bitter during the last 4 years, however EU officers are hoping tensions will ease after the upcoming presidential election.

Transatlantic ties have fractured since President Donald Trump arrived on the White Home in 2017, with clashes over commerce, protection and know-how. As well as, unilateral selections by the American president have upset many within the European Union, particularly his name to shut borders to European vacationers within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, there is a hope amongst some officers within the EU that issues could enhance not less than barely if Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the Nov. 3 election.

Biden shall be “extra standard,” a European authorities official informed CNBC underneath the situation of anonymity as a result of sensitivity of the difficulty.

The identical individual added that it might now not be about “what the president tweets within the morning.”

Trump has ceaselessly opted out of conventional diplomacy requirements by making bulletins and commenting on totally different topics through Twitter.