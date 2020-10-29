Biden vs. Trump: Europe watches the U.S. election carefully — and hopes

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden are seen in the course of the first presidential debate on a YouTube video displayed on a display of a smartphone. United States presidential election scheduled on November 3, 2020.
Pavlo Conchar | LightRocket | Getty Pictures
LONDON – The connection between the U.S. and Europe has been bitter during the last 4 years, however EU officers are hoping tensions will ease after the upcoming presidential election.
Transatlantic ties have fractured since President Donald Trump arrived on the White Home in 2017, with clashes over commerce, protection and know-how. As well as, unilateral selections by the American president have upset many within the European Union, particularly his name to shut borders to European vacationers within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nevertheless, there is a hope amongst some officers within the EU that issues could enhance not less than barely if Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the Nov. 3 election.
Biden shall be “extra standard,” a European authorities official informed CNBC underneath the situation of anonymity as a result of sensitivity of the difficulty.
The identical individual added that it might now not be about “what the president tweets within the morning.”
Trump has ceaselessly opted out of conventional diplomacy requirements by making bulletins and commenting on totally different topics through Twitter.
If Biden is re-elected, he can not change from someday to the opposite the American stance, however he shall be less difficult going
Jean-Claude Juncker
former European Fee president
Talking at an occasion in early September, Jean-Claude Juncker, who served as president of the European Fee, the EU’s government arm, in the course of the first three years of the Trump presidency mentioned: “Donald Trump just isn’t an fool … he is aware of precisely what he desires.”
“If Trump is re-elected, I do not assume he’ll pursue this American custom to be extra pro-European within the second mandate. I do not assume that if he’s re-elected issues will enhance in the way in which we wished them to enhance,” Juncker mentioned.
Previous to the Trump administration, the EU would typically coordinate on motion of a world scale with the USA, specifically in the course of the Clinton, Bush and Obama presidencies.
“For Europe an important factor is whether or not we return to a extra calm overseas coverage and commerce coverage and which means most likely for Europe a Biden presidency can be higher,” Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, informed CNBC’s “Squawk Field Europe” final week.
Nevertheless, a blue wave — referring to the chance that the Democratic Get together wins the White Home, the Senate, and the Home of Representatives — would additionally not essentially result in a 180-degree flip in transatlantic relations.
“If Biden is re-elected, he can not change from someday to the opposite the American stance, however he shall be less difficult going,” Jean-Claude Juncker mentioned throughout the identical occasion.
In a notice launched final week, Goldman Sachs mentioned that if elected Biden would seemingly “reverse the tariffs the Trump Administration imposed on imports from China and abstain from important tariffs on Europe.”
The latter can be a very welcome growth for German automakers, who’ve been threatened with larger tariffs since Trump arrived on the White Home.
However in different areas, the expectation is that Biden can be as powerful as Trump has been. “An OECD deal can be as troublesome as it’s now,” the European authorities official informed CNBC about digital taxation.
The intention of many EU governments to boost taxes on Big Tech has not been nicely obtained by the White Home, which argues this measure would unfairly goal American corporations. The dispute is much from being resolved with the OECD, the group that’s moderating talks amongst totally different governments, not too long ago suspending the deadline for a deal till mid-2021.
“The U.S. will stay an ally of the EU, however it’s clear that due to the present evolution at international degree, the European Union will proceed to be extra assertive in defending its personal pursuits,” an EU official, who didn’t need to be named as a result of sensitivity of the talks, informed CNBC.