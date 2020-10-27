Biden’s push to develop the map will get a two-state advert increase from Bloomberg

Bloomberg reportedly commissioned polls to search out further states to focus on past his $100 million dedication in Florida, and located that Texas and Ohio had been prime prospects.

“We consider that Florida will go all the way down to the wire, and we had been searching for further alternatives to develop the map,” Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson instructed The New York Instances. “Texas and Ohio current the most effective alternatives to do this, in our view.”

Adverts will give attention to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Texas marketing campaign together with Spanish-language adverts.

If Donald Trump loses Texas or Ohio, he has no path to victory and Biden is on the best way to a landslide.