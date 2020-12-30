Bidens to Seem with ‘Inspiring Message’ on ABC’s ‘New Yr’s Rockin Eve’

Hundreds of thousands of individuals nonetheless with out jobs or locked of their houses can relaxation guarantee that the Bidens may have a improbable New Yr’s Eve. A current announcement revealed that president-elect Joe Biden and his spouse Dr. Jill Biden will be part of ABC’s New Yr’s Eve particular to provide his final 2020 interview.

On the December 30 episode of Good Morning America, Ryan Seacrest announced the particular friends anticipated to look on 2020’s “Dick Clark’s New Yr’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” particular on ABC. On an inventory together with “all people that has had successful this 12 months,” he listed performers equivalent to Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, En Vogue, Billy Porter and Cindy Lauper. Nevertheless, he additionally added the presentation will embrace “the final interview of the 12 months with President-elect Biden and future first girl Dr. Jill Biden.”

The information was adopted up with an official statement from Amy Thurlow, president of Dick Clark Productions, and Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Leisure.

In a 12 months marked with many challenges, we’re honored that President-Elect Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will be part of America’s most-watched custom — Dick Clark’s New Yr’s Rockin’ Eve — to share an inspiring message as we come collectively to shut out 2020 and look forward with hope to 2021.

Ending a 12 months of horrifying pandemics and infinite lockdowns, Joe Biden and his spouse will apparently take their time to provide a softball sit-down with partying celebrities as his “final interview of the 12 months.” If that doesn’t signify the hypocrisy that was 2020, I don’t know what does. Contemplating how Biden treats reporters who dare ask him precise questions, it’s unlikely we’ll get hard-hitting information from this night time.

The Instances Sq. Alliance and Countdown Leisure beforehand introduced that there will probably be no in-person viewers for this celebration noting that “[s]afety of New Yorkers and individuals is the precedence of Instances Sq. New Yr’s Eve 2021.” All performances will probably be digital, and any gatherings seen will probably be closely examined and masked. If this night time is made up of an empty Instances Sq., social distanced performances, and pandering presidential interviews, it could be greatest simply to skip to 2021 already.