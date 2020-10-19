Invoice Barr’s DOJ Says Trump’s Denial Of Rape Allegations Is An Official Presidential Act

The Invoice Barr Justice Division on Monday continued to intervene on Donald Trump’s behalf in a decades-old rape allegation in opposition to the sexual predator in chief.

In accordance with The New York Times, “The Justice Division stated on Monday that President Trump shouldn’t be sued personally for having denied a rape allegation as a result of he made the assertion whereas performing in his official capability as president.”

In different phrases, denying rape allegations is simply a part of the job – at the very least when Donald Trump is president.

Extra from The New York Occasions:

Attorneys for the federal government made the argument as they defended Lawyer Basic William P. Barr’s choice to intervene in a defamation lawsuit filed in a New York courtroom in opposition to President Trump by E. Jean Carroll, the author. Ms. Carroll has stated that Mr. Trump raped her in a division retailer 20 years in the past after which falsely denied the assault, branding her a liar and harming her fame. However Justice Division legal professionals say that regardless that the allegation issues an incident that occurred a long time earlier than Mr. Trump turned president, his denial was nonetheless an official act as a result of he “addressed issues regarding his health for workplace as a part of an official White Home response to press inquiries.”

Extra proof that the Justice Division is useless

The Division of Justice beneath William Barr has turn out to be nothing greater than Donald Trump’s private protection group, and the transformation has taken place in plain sight.

From whitewashing the Mueller report to meddling in Trump-related SDNY cases to pushing the president’s conspiracy theories, Invoice Barr is Trump’s fixer, not America’s legal professional common. It’s a job that Barr appears proud to play, regardless of how a lot long-term harm he’s performed to the DOJ.

If Joe Biden is elected in two weeks and takes workplace subsequent January, he’ll have his work reduce out for him in appointing an impartial legal professional common who can restore credibility to the damaged Division of Justice.

