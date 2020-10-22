Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 Winners: The Full Listing – E! On-line

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Yr, Solo
WINNER: Unhealthy Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Yr, Duo or Group
CNCO
Jowell & Randy
WINNER: Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Tune of the Yr
Unhealthy Bunny & Tainy “Callaíta”
WINNER: Daddy Yankee that includes Snow, “Con Calma”
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, “Baila Baila Baila”
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA “Otro Trago”
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Yr
El Cartel
RIMAS
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Common Music Latin Leisure
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Yr
El Cartel
La Industria
WINNER: Common Music Latino
WK
Latin Rhythm Album of the Yr
WINNER: Unhealthy Bunny, X 100PRE
Farruko, Gangalee
J Balvin & Unhealthy Bunny, OASIS
Sech, Sueños
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Yr
Wealthy
Rimas
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Common Music Latin Leisure
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Yr
Dimelo Vi LLC
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Common Music Latino