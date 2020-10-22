Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 Winners: The Full Listing – E! On-line

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Yr, Solo

WINNER: Unhealthy Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Yr, Duo or Group

CNCO

Jowell & Randy

WINNER: Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Tune of the Yr

Unhealthy Bunny & Tainy “Callaíta”

WINNER: Daddy Yankee that includes Snow, “Con Calma”

Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, “Baila Baila Baila”

Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA “Otro Trago”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Yr

El Cartel

RIMAS

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Common Music Latin Leisure

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Yr

El Cartel

La Industria

WINNER: Common Music Latino

WK

Latin Rhythm Album of the Yr

WINNER: Unhealthy Bunny, X 100PRE

Farruko, Gangalee

J Balvin & Unhealthy Bunny, OASIS

Sech, Sueños

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Yr

Wealthy

Rimas

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Common Music Latin Leisure

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Yr

Dimelo Vi LLC

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

WINNER: Common Music Latino