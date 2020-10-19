Billie Eilish’s Optical Phantasm Sneakers Spark Debate and It is “The Gown” All Over Once more – E! On-line

5 years after “The Gown” made everybody query their actuality, Billie Eilish is right here to soften your mind as soon as once more. This time, it isn’t a gown that’s getting the web speaking, however a pair of sneakers the “No Time to Die” singer swears is a sure colour.

On her Oct. 17 Instagram Story, Billie confirmed off a pair of Nike Air sneakers. She joked that her dad claimed the sneakers have been “pink and white,” once they clearly weren’t. The one drawback? To many followers, the sneakers do look pink and white… which apparently blew Billie’s thoughts.

“Not you guys saying they’re pink and white too,” Billie captioned a video of her shocked face.

The Grammy winner has proof that the sneakers aren’t actually pink and white. She confirmed a picture from the web of the sneakers, and it is clear that they are truly mint and white. (Except Billie is simply trolling all of us, as a result of, um, it actually does appear to be the sneakers are pink and white!)