

Binance US CEO predicts $100K Bitcoin by 2022



Catherine Coley, CEO of main crypto alternate Binance’s U.S. arm, sees the present bull run as an indication the crypto asset may attain a worth as much as $100,000.

Talking to information outlet KLTA yesterday, Coley stated the latest rally within the worth of Bitcoin (BTC) — transferring from $19,000 to greater than $34,000 in lower than a month — could also be on account of a surge within the variety of institutional buyers taking an curiosity within the crypto asset. She added that the crypto area might be seeing an “accelerated” rally primarily based on what occurred previous to the 2017 bull run, during which the BTC worth surged greater than a yr after the rewards halving in July 2016.

