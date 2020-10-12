Home Business Bitcoin rallies, McAfee compares jail to Hilton, digital yuan airdrop: Hodler’s Digest,...

Bitcoin rallies, McAfee compares jail to Hilton, digital yuan airdrop: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 5–11

$12,000 worth again on the desk after BTC rallies above $11,400

Finally. Bitcoin rallied to $11,448 on Friday, lastly breaking above the symmetrical triangle the place the worth had been compressing for the previous 30 days.

Earlier within the week, BTC had dropped to $10,528 when Donald Trump recommended negotiations on a second stimulus bundle wouldnt occur till after the election.

SECs conservative strategy to crypto wants to alter, Crypto Mother says

BitMEX founder and ex-CTO out on $5 million bail bond till courtroom look

Shenzhen at hand out 10 million digital yuan in foreign money giveaway

John McAfee arrested in Spain on tax evasion expenses

Bitcoin pioneer predicts $1 trillion Bitcoin market cap by 2022 or sooner

Coinbase hemorrhages staff following controversial tradition stance

Multimillionaire Dick Smith threatens to sue The Guardian over Bitcoin rip-off adverts

75 crypto exchanges have closed down to this point in 2020

North Korean crypto hacking: Separating truth from fiction

These are the top days for crypto criminals, and good riddance

NFTs tackle DeFi? Nonfungible tokens push to be the subsequent crypto craze

