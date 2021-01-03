Black ballet dancer instructed to ‘mix in’ with white make-up

Chloé Lopes Gomes says she has confronted racial harassment whereas being a ballet dancer.

The French performer is the primary black feminine dancer at Berlin’s principal ballet firm Staatsballett.

Ms Gomes claims she was instructed she didn’t slot in due to her pores and skin color, and was requested to put on white make-up so she would “mix in” with the opposite dancers.

The corporate has responded by saying her allegation “deeply strikes us” and an inner investigation is underneath manner into racism and discrimination at Staatsballett.

Video by: Ameer Ahmed