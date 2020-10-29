Black franchisees at McDonald’s file new discrimination lawsuit

© Reuters. The McDonald’s brand is seen outdoors the fast-food chain McDonald’s in New York



By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) – McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:) was hit on Thursday with a doubtlessly multi-billion greenback lawsuit by Black franchise homeowners who accused the fast-food large of racial discrimination for steering them to underperforming shops.

The proposed class motion led by James and Darrell Byrd, who’re brothers with 4 McDonald’s eating places in Tennessee, was filed by the identical legislation agency representing 52 Black former franchisees who filed an identical lawsuit on Aug. 31.

McDonald’s was accused of putting Black franchisees in undesirable inner-city places with excessive safety and insurance coverage prices and below-average gross sales, and driving many away by failing to help them as money owed rise and earnings fall brief.

Jim Ferraro, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, estimated that McDonald’s has 186 Black franchisees in the USA, down from a peak of 377 in 1998, who personal “700-plus” shops.

The lawsuit filed in Chicago federal courtroom seeks damages of $4 million to $5 million per retailer, doubtlessly totaling greater than $3 billion general.

Chicago-based McDonald’s has taken steps this yr to deal with considerations about its office tradition and therapy of franchisees, together with by updating its company values for the primary time since 2008.

It has denied treating Black franchisees otherwise and stated it desires them to succeed, whereas acknowledging that it desires its franchisee ranks to turn into extra various.

McDonald’s has additionally denied racial discrimination claims in a separate lawsuit filed in January by two Black executives.

“They have been on a large PR marketing campaign to scrub up their picture,” Ferraro instructed reporters on a convention name. “That is truly an excellent factor, at some degree, however not a adequate factor.”

McDonald’s sought final week to dismiss the lawsuit by the previous franchisees, saying it disclosed the dangers of proudly owning shops and didn’t set anybody up for failure. That lawsuit sought as much as $1 billion in damages.

The case is Byrd et al v McDonald’s USA LLC et al, U.S. District Courtroom, Northern District of Illinois, No. 20-06447.