Black Georgia Lawmaker Goes Unmasked, Crowd Surfs At Trump Rally

Black Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones on Friday night time (October 16) went maskless as he crowd surfed over throngs of adoring Donald Trump supporters — lots of whom additionally weren’t sporting face coverings.

The transfer got here at a rally in Macon, Georgia, even because the coronavirus pandemic has been particularly deadly for individuals of coloration. Jones, a conservative Democrat who represents Georgia’s 91st District that features Atlanta’s northern suburbs, has endorsed Trump for president. He, together with the remainder of the members of the rally, flauted pointers set by the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention discouraging gathering of groups of larger than 10 people at a time.

Live shows have been cancelled across the nation as a result of elevated coronavirus transmission danger they pose. Trump himself has already famously been infected with the brand new coronavirus together with many who’ve attended his rallies.

RELATED: Georgia State Lawmaker Gets Open, Angry Blast From Democrats Over Trump Endorsement

Afterward, Jones took to Twitter to boast about his crowd browsing, tweeting “Sure, I surfed that crowd! To the haters – keep mad! You’ll be much more mad come November third!” Somebody additionally replied with a video of what occurred.