‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ryan Henry Admits To Having An Affair With His Greatest Buddy’s Ex

Rumors have been swirling about Black Ink Crew Chicago star Ryan Henry’s alleged affair together with his finest pal Anthony Lindsey’s ex and mom of their baby. Apparently, the rumors are true.

Taking to his Instagram Stay on Saturday (October 17), Ryan admitted he had a sexual relationship with Lindsey’s ex, Nina, and wished to take accountability for his actions. He defined that particulars surrounding the scenario and who was concerned have been handled about two weeks in the past, regardless of it solely just lately coming to boil on social media.

“I damage those that I care about badly,” Henry mentioned on IG Stay. “I disrespected myself and my household.”

Henry continued, saying his melancholy performed a task in how he dealt with the scenario. In accordance with him, it saved him from being sincere about what had occurred.

“Simply to be clear, I’m not the sufferer on this,” he continued. “Everyone that surrounds me was. This explicit second is certainly not about me. It’s about me apologizing publicly as a result of so many individuals will really feel that I didn’t say something or some folks will really feel that I didn’t care.”

Moreover, Henry says that earlier than the affair got here to roost on social media, he and Lindsey alongside together with his ex and Henry’s ex all spoke concerning the scenario.

“I’ve apologized to Anthony. We talked,” he mentioned. “We talked so much after this occurred. Ya’ll simply received it slightly bit later.”

See the whole lot Ryan Henry needed to say about what went down and his apology under.