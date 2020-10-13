Black Man Humiliated By Texas Police Sues For $1 Million

A Black man who was photographed being led down the road whereas tied to a rope by two Galveston, Tex., cops on horseback is suing town for $1 million, saying that he was humiliated by the expertise.

Legal professionals for Donald Neely, 44, filed go well with in Galveston County District Court docket, saying Neely was bodily injured and suffered emotional misery. The attorneys additionally declare malicious prosecution and negligence by the officers when Neely was arrested in August 2019 for trespassing, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Neely was homeless and affected by paranoid schizophrenia on the time. He had reportedly been proof against his household’s makes an attempt to deliver him house. He was arrested by the 2 mounted officers who clipped a rope to his handcuffs and led him in public by the streets, which was criticized as a harkening to slavery-era mistreatment of enslaved Blacks.

Physique digicam footage confirmed that the officers understood the optics of what they had been doing.

“That is gonna look actually unhealthy,” Officer Patrick Brosch stated when his associate, Amanda Smith hooked up the rope to the cuffs.

On the time, Galveston police officers stated there have been no squad vehicles out there to move Neely. The town later apologized for the incident. Nevertheless, the 2 officers didn’t face disciplinary motion for what occurred.

Later, when Neely finally moved in with a relative, he discovered that the pictures of his expertise had been seen by tens of millions and stated he was embarrassed.

“It got here again and harm me as a result of I didn’t know I used to be getting video recorded by the general public,” Neely advised the Chronicle.

The Metropolis of Galveston has not commented on the lawsuit.