Black Man Kicked Off Of Flight For Taking Off His ‘Trump 2020’ Masks

“Inform us the coverage that claims he can’t eat along with his masks off?” a lady who was filming the video is heard asking. “It’s the hat and the masks — it’s not the consuming.”

Video captured of the incident exhibits the passenger, who was additionally sporting a “Black Voices for Trump” hat, exhibits him speaking to a crew member whereas holding a bag of blended nuts and sporting his masks beneath his chin.

A Black man, who was sporting a “Trump 2020” masks, was reportedly kicked off a Southwest Airways flight after he lowered his masks to eat a snack.

A consultant from Southwest Airways claims the ejection got here after a number of workers requested him to put on a face overlaying, the Washington Examiner reports.

“Our reviews point out {that a} Buyer touring on Flight 2632, with scheduled service from Tampa to Dallas, was requested repeatedly by multiple worker at totally different occasions to put on a face masks,” the rep mentioned. “The shopper didn’t adjust to our crew’s a number of verbal requests — together with whereas boarding the flight earlier than seated.”

The corporate rep says he was faraway from the flight and positioned on a unique one.

“The choice was made to return to the gate and re-accommodate him on a later flight to his ultimate vacation spot after receiving assurances he would adjust to our face-covering coverage,” they mentioned. “We remorse the inconvenience the state of affairs created for all concerned, however our crew should uphold the well-being and luxury of all Passengers.”

Southwest Airways coverage requires all passengers, age 2 and older, to put on face coverings on flights to assist stop the unfold of COVID-19.