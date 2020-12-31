Black-Owned Group Shaped To Rent and Practice Black Employees In Auto Racing

African-American businessman and motorsports coach and supervisor Rod Reid has introduced the formation of a Black-owned race workforce focused at hiring and coaching Black engineers, drivers, and mechanics to compete on the 2021 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship, thought to be an early step towards the famed NTT IndyCar sequence.

Calling his group Force Indy, Reid is teaming up with legendary Group Penske proprietor Roger Penske to launch the initiative. It’s the newest in auto racing endeavors Reid has been part of and he says he’s enthusiastic about it.

“I began a race workforce in 1984, and I’ve all the time had a want to have a workforce of gifted people who appear to be me within the skilled ranks of the game,” mentioned Reid, who based NXG Youth Motorsports, a program that helps minority youth get entangled with racing. “I’ve been in and across the sport for 40 years, and that is simply the fruits of years of onerous work. I merely can’t wait to see this race workforce on the observe this spring.”

Personnel from Group Penske can be available because the workforce trains in Harmony, N.C., providing steerage to new members of Pressure Indy.

“When the IMS and INDYCAR acquisition occurred a yr in the past, I used to be happy to be taught of the work Rod Reid was doing,” mentioned Penske, who’s chairman of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “To lend our help to an effort like it is a pure. Collectively, we’ll work to not solely get this new workforce off the bottom however proceed to help it and its mission because it continues down a path to compete on the prime degree.”

Reid mentioned he appreciated the help from the Penske group, which boasts a number of, NASCAR, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500 victories.

“We’re lucky to have Group Penske provide steerage and race-winning expertise,” Reid mentioned. “Roger’s expertise can be a useful useful resource in making a profitable group. There’s no higher time than now to begin a workforce.”

Pressure Indy debuts March 5-7 in 2021 on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The workforce’s automotive will sport No. 99 in honor of Dewey “Rajo Jack” Gatson, who used that quantity on his automotive late in his profession in 1951. Though he was some of the profitable Black drivers in motorsports historical past, he was by no means capable of compete within the Indianapolis 500.