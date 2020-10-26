Black Senate Candidates in South Inform Democrats to ‘Meet the Second’

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Mike Espy and Jaime Harrison, two of the 5 Black Senate candidates within the South this yr, might belong to totally different political generations, however they each got here up in a Democratic Celebration the place African-American politicians didn’t discuss immediately about race in campaigns towards white opponents.

However there was Mr. Harrison this month, talking earlier than greater than 250 automobiles at a drive-in rally in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, explicitly urging a mixture of white and Black supporters to proper the wrongs of the state’s previous.“The very first state to secede from the union,” Mr. Harrison mentioned to a cacophony of blaring horns, “as a result of we would be the very first state on this nice nation of ours that has two African-American senators serving at the exact same time — and you’ll make that occur.”

A day later, talking to an equally numerous viewers in northern Mississippi, Mr. Espy referred to as his Republican opponent, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, “an anachronism.”

“She is somebody who believes in going again to the outdated days,” he mentioned, lashing his Republican rival for hailing the Civil Warfare-era South and refusing to take a stand within the debate over Mississippi’s state flag, which until this summer included the Accomplice battle emblem. “We’d like a Mississippi that’s extra inclusive, that’s extra numerous, extra welcoming.”