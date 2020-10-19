Black Girl Operating Towards Mike Pence’s Brother For Congress Reviews Racist Threats

In Indiana, the Muncie Police Division is investigating what witnesses suspect was gunfire focusing on Congressional candidate Jeannine Lee Lake, a Black candidate working in opposition to Vice President Mike Pence’s brother, Greg Pence, the Associated Press reported.
In accordance with the Muncie Star Press, Lake was in her automobile, which has her title printed on the aspect, on Thursday night time (October 15) in downtown Muncie. She and three different witnesses reported listening to gunfire. One of many witnesses mentioned a number of bullets could have flown over the candidate’s automobile.
Shortly after the incident, Lake took to Fb to have witnesses share what occurred. “I’m bored with speaking to the native police and never getting something performed,” she mentioned.
Investigators didn’t instantly discover proof of gunfire on the scene and didn’t have any suspect.
Lake, who used her platform to name out racism whereas campaigning, mentioned she has been the goal of a sequence of racist threats in opposition to her. She mentioned the harassment has included racist cellphone messages and packages within the mail, in addition to harm to non-public property at her dwelling.
“It’s terrifying to me. Now, within the scope of the place we’re at with this marketing campaign, when it comes to a few of the detrimental issues, the harassment that’s occurred, I do really feel like issues are escalating fairly a bit,” Lake advised the AP.
Lake is the one Black girl in Indiana who’s competing for a congressional seat. Pence, the incumbent, is predicted to win within the Republican-dominated district. It’s the identical workplace that Vice President Pence held earlier than changing into governor of Indiana and Donald Trump’s working mate.
This racist harassment may drive Lake to droop in-person marketing campaign, she mentioned.