Black Girl Operating Towards Mike Pence’s Brother For Congress Reviews Racist Threats

In Indiana, the Muncie Police Division is investigating what witnesses suspect was gunfire focusing on Congressional candidate Jeannine Lee Lake, a Black candidate working in opposition to Vice President Mike Pence’s brother, Greg Pence, the Associated Press reported.

In accordance with the Muncie Star Press, Lake was in her automobile, which has her title printed on the aspect, on Thursday night time (October 15) in downtown Muncie. She and three different witnesses reported listening to gunfire. One of many witnesses mentioned a number of bullets could have flown over the candidate’s automobile.

Shortly after the incident, Lake took to Fb to have witnesses share what occurred. “I’m bored with speaking to the native police and never getting something performed,” she mentioned.