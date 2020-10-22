BLACKOUT: ABC Refuses to Report on Newest Hunter Biden Scandals

Regardless of affirmation of the legitimacy of Hunter Biden’s e-mails by the Department of Justice and new allegations of a Biden household scheme to companion with a Chinese Communist firm, ABC has REFUSED to report on all of the New York Put up bombshells about alleged corruption by Hunter Biden.

ABC got here oh-so-close to reporting on Hunter’s scandals on Wednesday’s World Information Tonight, however finally provided a obscure point out by correspondent Mary Bruce. In teasing a Jill Biden look on The View, ABC Information correspondent Mary Bruce famous “On The View at the moment, Jill Biden says she’s ready for the President to assault her husband and son, Hunter, however she calls it a distraction.” Bruce refused to enter element on what would immediate the President to “assault” her husband and son Hunter.

Because the morning of October 14, when the New York Put up printed new proof of Hunter Biden’s corrupt enterprise dealings with Ukraine and Joe Biden’s potential data of it, the printed nets have buried the allegations.

For Wednesday, October 14 by way of the morning of October 22 MRC analysts appeared on the ABC, CBS, NBC night and morning exhibits and their Sunday roundtable packages, plus ABC’s and NBC’s townhall occasions with Joe Biden and President Trump. Out of a complete of 73.5 hours of reports programming, there was lower than 17 minutes (16 minutes, 42 seconds) spent on the newest scandals involving Joe Biden’s son.

ABC spent ZERO seconds on Hunter Biden.

NBC spent simply 6 minutes, 9 seconds on Hunter’s scandals. CBS led the printed networks with a still-measly 10 minutes and 33 seconds.

(For this research analysts checked out ABC’s World Information Tonight, Good Morning America, ABC’s This Week and their 2-hour townhall occasion with Joe Biden; CBS Night Information, CBS This Morning, CBS Sunday Morning and CBS’s Face the Nation; NBC Nightly Information, NBC’s At present present, the At present present Third Hour, Sunday At present with Willie Geist, Meet the Press and their 1-hour townhall occasion with Donald Trump).