Bolivia’s Mesa concedes election after quick counts present ‘clear’ win for socialists





LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivian presidential candidate Carlos Mesa conceded the election on Monday after quick counts of the vote confirmed a powerful win for the socialist candidate Luis Arce forward of the Comunidad Ciudadana centrist runner in a distant second place.

“The results of the fast depend may be very robust and really clear,” Mesa stated at a press convention after the socialist get together had claimed victory within the early hours of the morning, regardless of the official depend nonetheless in its early phases.

“The distinction between the primary candidate and the Comunidad Ciudadana is extensive and it’s as much as us, these of us who imagine in democracy, to acknowledge that there was a winner on this election.”