Boris Johnson set to announce stricter Covid restrictions for England

Boris Johnson is ready to announce extreme new Covid-19 restrictions throughout England in a while Monday — together with faculty closures — as Downing Road admitted that instances of the virus had been “quickly escalating”.

The UK prime minister will ship a nationwide handle at 8pm and the Home of Commons can be recalled on Wednesday to debate the brand new measures and the escalating well being emergency, with hypothesis the prime minister will put the nation into a 3rd nationwide lockdown.

A number of Whitehall officers instructed the Monetary Instances that the Cupboard agreed on Monday afternoon that main and secondary faculties would most likely shut till the mid-February half-term break, reflecting the seriousness of the state of affairs. Mr Johnson has beforehand not dominated out faculty closures despite his want to maintain them open. Downing Road declined to remark.

Keir Starmer, the opposition Labour chief, mentioned it was “inevitable” that every one faculties must shut as a part of the newest restrictions. He instructed Sky Information {that a} “nationwide plan” for training was required.

Authorities insiders additionally mentioned that the Joint Biosecurity Centre would increase the menace degree from Covid-19 to five, the best, which states that the UK faces the “materials threat of healthcare providers being overwhelmed”.

“The unfold of the brand new variant of Covid-19 has led to quickly escalating case numbers throughout the nation,” Downing Road mentioned. “The prime minister is evident that additional steps should now be taken to arrest this rise and to guard the NHS and save lives.”

Quantity 10 declined to dismiss the opportunity of curfews to power the nation to remain at house.

In the meantime Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, introduced a lockdown and a authorized stay-at-home order throughout the nation from midnight to manage the brand new pressure of the virus.

Scots can be allowed out just for “important causes” resembling buying or train till at the very least the top of January. All faculties can be closed for many pupils.

Sir Keir referred to as for a nationwide lockdown in England on Sunday and Jeremy Hunt, former Tory well being secretary, wrote on Twitter on Monday: “We have to shut faculties, borders, and ban all family mixing RIGHT AWAY.”

Mr Johnson met ministers on Monday to debate how to reply to the surge in infections, with Covid-19 hospitalisations in England up by one-third in per week.

Already 78 per cent of individuals in England stay below tier 4 — the best degree of restrictions — however scientists have warned that the measures usually are not robust sufficient and {that a} de facto tier 5, or nationwide lockdown, is required.

Brian Pinker, 82, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from nurse Sam Foster on the Churchill Hospital in Oxford on Monday © Steve Parsons/Reuters



Ms Sturgeon mentioned Scotland was in an identical state of affairs with coronavirus to that which London was in 4 weeks in the past, since when infections and hospital admissions within the capital have soared.

Whereas an infection charges in Scotland had been nonetheless considerably decrease than in lots of areas of England, fast and decisive motion was nonetheless wanted, the primary minister mentioned.

“The state of affairs in another components of the UK, the place case numbers are already a lot greater than right here — and the place the contribution of the brand new variant is already higher — reveals what could lie forward if we don’t,” Ms Sturgeon mentioned.

“Delay or prevarication within the face of this virus virtually all the time makes issues worse,” she added.

Whereas faculties in Scotland could be closed to most pupils and there could be a authorized requirement to remain at house apart from important causes, there could be no restrict on the time individuals spent outdoors for train, Ms Sturgeon mentioned.

Nevertheless, limits on out of doors contacts can be tightened, with solely two individuals aged 12 or over from two totally different households allowed to satisfy at a time.

Matt Hancock, well being secretary, instructed the BBC As we speak programme on Monday that there have been some “tier 3 areas of the nation the place the virus is spreading and growing. In reality, they’re among the areas the place it’s spreading quickest.”

Mr Johnson desires to maintain faculties open if attainable however the sharp rise in virus instances, accompanied by a refusal by some lecturers to work on Monday, might power his hand.

Some faculties throughout the nation wrote to folks on Sunday night and Monday that kids must keep at house as a result of widespread employees absences meant they might not open safely.

In an uncommon joint assertion, six unions representing training employees referred to as on Monday for distant studying whereas faculties had been made Covid-19 safe and for employees to be given precedence entry to the vaccine.

Earlier on Monday the UK turned the primary nation to manage the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

In a press release, the NHS mentioned that Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old kidney dialysis affected person, obtained the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab at Oxford’s Churchill Hospital. The vaccine was approved for emergency use by the UK regulator final week.

The vaccine can be administered at a small variety of hospitals within the first few days for surveillance causes, earlier than being rolled out to common practice-led providers later within the week.

Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca chief govt, has mentioned that his firm might provide 2m doses of the vaccine every week to the UK.

Requested how quickly vaccinations might happen at that price, Stephen Powis, nationwide medical director of NHS England, instructed BBC Breakfast on Monday: “Actually this month we’ll have the ability to stand up to that form of quantity however that might rely on provides. We’ll be delivering it as quickly as we get it.”

The UK is betting on a practical method to immunisations by lengthening the interval between vaccine doses in an try and deploy wider immunity amid the quickly resurging outbreak, which has put some hospitals below extreme pressure.

Extra reporting by Donato Paolo Mancini and Sarah Neville in London