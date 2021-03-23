I will turn to the best of legal minds to include something in the rules to prevent abuse of law, said Maneka Gandhi.

From a child detained in a village affected by Naxal to the boy next door, any offender between the ages of 16 and 18 can be tried and detained as an adult as soon as changes are proposed to the juvenile justice law.

Child rights activists, legal eagles, and law school leaders warn that the Strict Youth Justice (Welfare and Protection of Children) Act of 2014 – drafted after the December 2012 rape riot in Delhi, in which one of the accused was a youth – Lok Sabha has already been worked out – will legitimize the illegal detention of children and enable the police to file criminal charges.

Teenage children will fall into the same group as adults charged with heinous crimes such as rape, murder, deceit, kidnapping, drug trafficking, and sedition – the minimum sentence in such cases is seven years in prison. This also contradicts the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which stipulates that no person under the age of 18 may be tried as an adult.

A teenage boy and girl who “sexually experiment”, say activists, may end up behind bars because the Child Protection from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) criminalizes consensual sex in the 16-18 age group. Even the Minister for Women’s and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, admits that this “can be a legitimate concern”.

“But we cannot condone and overlook real heinous crimes with the sucker that the law can be abused. We will enlist the help of the best legal minds to put something into the rules to prevent the law from being abused, ”she told The Indian Express.

Gandhi heightened suspicions among child rights activists and lawyers, telling Parliament that one of the first calls she received after taking office was from police officers asking her to make age-related changes to the youth law.

She dismissed concerns about the bill as “unnecessarily alarming … all police officers as anti-children”.

“The law provides extensive security measures. Each district has a dedicated child welfare officer and youth police and active juvenile justice authorities. They assume that everything will only be left to the police. In fact, the bill is taking matters out of the police’s hands, ”Gandhi said.

Professor R. Venkata Rao, Vice Chancellor of India University’s National Law School in Bengaluru, disagrees.

“Children recruited into extremist groups are essentially victims, and this bill will legitimize their victimization by bringing them to justice and imprisoning them like adults, even though the state has failed to protect them from adult manipulation,” he said.

“The POCSO law criminalizes consensual sex in the 16-18 age group, and the bill, if passed by Rajya Sabha, will put potentially hundreds of young teens in love or engaged in normal sexual exploration into the adult criminal justice system and then send to jail. Is this how we want to treat the youth of our country? “

Rao and ten other vice chancellors of the law schools have signed a declaration in which they speak out against the transfer of juvenile offenders to adult justice.

The signatories are Professor Gurdip Singh Bahri from the National Law University Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia in Lucknow; Dr. Faizan Mustafa, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad; Dr. Poonam Saxena, National Law University, Jodhpur; Dr. Paramjit S. Jaswal, Rajiv Gandhi National Law University, Patiala; Dr. Rose Varghese, National University for Advanced Law Studies, Kochi; Dr. Shrikrishna Deva Rao, Odisha National Law University, Cuttack; Dr. Vijender Kumar, Assam National Law University and Judicial Academy, Guwahati; Professor C Raj Kumar, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat; Professor Manoj Kumar Sinha, Indian Legal Institute, New Delhi; and Professor P. Ishwara Bhat of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences in Calcutta.

In their statement, they cited reports from the departmental standing parliamentary committee and the JS Verma committee on justice, both of which are not in favor of youth age change.

Senior attorney Gopal Subramaniam, who was a member of the Verma committee to propose changes to the criminal law for the swift elimination of sexual assault cases, said the committee was very specific in its report that the definition of youth does not need to be changed.

“The committee felt that a person’s brain should function like an adult’s in order to treat a person under adult law. Neuroscientific evidence suggests that this does not happen before the age of 18. The changes also do not take into account social reality. Concerns about the abuse of POCSO after the new law is passed are very legitimate, ”said Subramaniam.