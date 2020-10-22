Breonna Taylor Case: Grand Juror Says Jury By no means Given Probability To Weigh Murder Expenses Towards Police

A grand jury assembled to weigh proof within the taking pictures dying of Breonna Taylor was by no means given the possibility to deliberate murder or different prices in opposition to the cops linked to her slaying, an nameless assertion from one of many jurors stated.

The juror, recognized solely as “Nameless Grand Juror #1” stated in a press release launched by their legal professional, that the one prices they have been capable of focus on have been the “wanton endangerment” prices that have been finally introduced in opposition to former Louisville police detective Brett Hankerson, who was fired in June for his position within the taking pictures.

“The grand jury was not introduced any prices apart from the three Wanton Endangerment prices in opposition to Detective Hankison,” the assertion learn. “The grand jury didn’t have murder prices defined to them. The grand jury by no means heard something about these legal guidelines. Self protection or justification was by no means defined both.

“Questions have been requested about further prices and the grand jury was advised there could be none as a result of the prosecutors did not really feel they might make them stick,” the assertion continued.

“The grand jury didn’t agree that sure actions have been justified, nor did it resolve the indictment needs to be the one prices within the Breonna Taylor case.”

