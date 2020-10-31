Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Sued By Louisville Police Officer For ‘Emotional Misery’

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was along with her the night time she was killed by Louisville cops in her house, is now being sued by one of many officers concerned within the lethal taking pictures.

In response to CBS, a civil lawsuit by Louisville Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly claims he skilled “extreme trauma, psychological anguish, and emotional misery.” Kenneth Walker, a licensed gun proprietor, thought the police have been intruders after they barged into Taylor’s condominium on March 13 and fired a shot that hit Mattingly within the leg.

The lawsuit says, “Walker’s conduct in taking pictures Mattingly is outrageous, insupportable, and offends all accepted requirements of decency and morality.”

Walker’s legal professional referred to as the lawsuit “baseless try to additional victimize and harass Kenny.”

He additionally added, “Kenny Walker is protected by legislation beneath KRS 503.085 and is immune from each felony prosecution and civil legal responsibility as he was appearing in self protection in his own residence.”

