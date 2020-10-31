Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Sued By Louisville Police Officer For ‘Emotional Misery’

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was along with her the night time she was killed by Louisville cops in her house, is now being sued by one of many officers concerned within the lethal taking pictures.
In response to CBS, a civil lawsuit by Louisville Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly claims he skilled “extreme trauma, psychological anguish, and emotional misery.” Kenneth Walker, a licensed gun proprietor, thought the police have been intruders after they barged into Taylor’s condominium on March 13 and fired a shot that hit Mattingly within the leg.
The lawsuit says, “Walker’s conduct in taking pictures Mattingly is outrageous, insupportable, and offends all accepted requirements of decency and morality.”
Walker’s legal professional referred to as the lawsuit “baseless try to additional victimize and harass Kenny.”
He additionally added, “Kenny Walker is protected by legislation beneath KRS 503.085 and is immune from each felony prosecution and civil legal responsibility as he was appearing in self protection in his own residence.”
On October 14, Walker told Gayle King, “If it was the police on the door and so they simply stated ‘we’re the police,’ me or Breonna didn’t have a purpose in any respect to not open the door and see what they wished.”
Walker stated that, believing it was intruders, he let off one shot as a warning. However that shot struck Hankison. The officers then launched a barrage of gunfire, which killed Taylor .
“I don’t assume I ever heard so many gunshots all on the similar time,” Walker remembered. “I’ve by no means been to battle, however I assume that’s what battle feels like.”
On Sept. 23, the grand jury returned three counts of “wanton endangerment” within the first diploma towards former officer Brett Hankinson for firing into one other condominium. A $15,000 cash bond was additionally hooked up to the fees. The opposite two officers, Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, weren’t charged and stay on the police power. Hankinson was fired in July.
Tried homicide expenses have been filed towards Walker however all expenses were dropped in May.
