Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend recollects night time she was killed

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker has recalled the night time that she was shot and killed by police in her dwelling.

Chatting with CBS This Morning, Mr Walker stated he’s “1,000,000 per cent positive” officers didn’t determine themselves earlier than coming into.

Ms Taylor, a 26-year-old black hospital employee, was shot six instances when police compelled their means into her house in Louisville, Kentucky, on 13 March.

Not one of the three officers have been charged instantly over the killing.

