Brian Austin Inexperienced & Megan Fox: How He Feels About Her ‘Shifting On’ With Machine Gun Kelly

Brian Austin Inexperienced is realizing he and ex Megan Fox are ‘two very totally different folks’ as her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly appears to be getting extra severe.

Brian Austin Green, 47, is doing “OK” together with his ex Megan Fox, 34, shifting on with Machine Gun Kelly, 30, and has accepted the truth that they’re on “two totally different paths in life”, based on one supply. “Brian and Megan are positively cordial,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY informed HollywoodLife. “Brian is lastly at an OK place with Megan shifting on.”

“He’s doing his personal factor and has lastly realized that they’re two very totally different folks,” the supply continued. “Brian could be very laxed about issues and Megan likes issues carried out a sure method. She’s extra reserved and he’s very outgoing and talkative. They every love and help their household however are on totally different paths in life now.”

Shortly after Brian and Megan’s break up earlier this 12 months, the actress was noticed hanging out with MGK in Could and even appeared in his music video for his tune “Bloody Valentine”. They quickly weren’t shy about their new romance and began sharing varied pics and movies of their moments collectively on social media. Additionally they overtly talked about their emotions for each other on-line and in interviews.

Across the identical time Megan and MGK’s relationship began heating up, Brian was noticed hanging out with beauties Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden, however nothing severe ever got here of it. “Everybody he was relationship was a rebound however he’s in an excellent place now with all of it,” our supply defined. Tina, actually appeared to maneuver on when she was noticed kissing Diddy, 50, at a seaside on Oct. 14.

Brian and Megan are on pleasant phrases as they co-parent their three youngsters, Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3, and it seems the attractive gal can also be able to welcome MGK in their kids’ lives as effectively. “It occurred inside current months, and it went actually nice,” a earlier supply EXCLUSIVELY informed us about MGK assembly Megan’s brood. Megan additionally reportedly met his 11-year-old daughter Casie.

They’re “getting very severe and appear to need to elevate issues to the subsequent degree sooner or later,” the supply additional defined in regards to the new couple. “They don’t do something with out the opposite today. They’re that related. They’ve numerous bodily chemistry and fervour after they’re collectively. He’s at all times making her chuckle. He’s a comic in his personal proper and a brilliant candy man, and she or he loves that about him. Lots of people don’t notice how humorous he really is. MGK worships the bottom that Megan walks on, and he’d do something for her. Issues are shifting very quick between them.”