Briana DeJesus Shades Kailyn Lowry & Mocks Her Arrest After ‘Teen Mother 2’ Reunion Battle

Briana DeJesus says she and Kailyn Lowry lastly appeared collectively throughout the brand new ‘Teen Mother 2’ reunion taping and that Kail was ‘chilly’ and ‘immature,’ and must be anxious about her current arrest.

It’s been one heck of a stressful week for Kailyn Lowry, and it was all capped off by an intense encounter with enemy Briana DeJesus through the Teen Mom 2 season 10 reunion taping on Oct. 29. Briana stated that the 28-year-old was actually chilly and refused to talk to her, even when Bri tried to inform Kail she wished her “nothing however the very best” going ahead. Now the 26-year-old is spilling the tea about what went down on the reunion between the 2. The taping occurred simply because it was revealed on Oct. 29 that Kail had been arrested on Sept. 26 for allegedly punching ex Chris Lopez, after he had their three-year-old son Lux’s long hair cut off behind Kailyn’s again.

The women haven’t shared a reunion stage since after the Briana dated Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, in 2017-18 (he’s additionally the daddy of Kailyn’s six-year-old son Lincoln). They ended up getting in a heated fight through the present’s reunion in 2018. Whereas Bri and Javi’s romance is now history, the frostiness from Kailyn continues to be there in response to Briana. “The reunion was tremendous awkward normally, particularly over the past section, which was after we had been introduced out all collectively (just about, after all),” Briana tells CELEBUZZ. “This was clearly the primary time Kail and I had appeared on digital camera collectively since our notorious ‘reunion combat’- which, by the way in which, occurred YEARS in the past and (to me, at the very least) is LONG up to now.”

Reunion host “Dr. Drew determined to ask Kail the way it was to see me on digital camera and the way she felt about it. In true Kail style, she was exceptionally chilly and stated she didn’t care to remark,” Briana alleges. “I’ve been clear up to now that I’m over the drama from years previous. So I made a decision to pipe in to remark. I instructed Kail that it wasn’t that severe, I used to be pleased to see her, and wished her nothing but the best going ahead. At that time, Kail nonetheless refused to remark and didn’t say something.”

Briana then took a swipe at Kailyn’s arrest. “It’s clear she nonetheless has a grudge against me…which, given the information of her arrest yesterday, one would suppose she’d have higher issues to fret about like coping with the courts for allegedly beating her baby Daddy as a substitute of me,” Briana instructed the location. “However, Kail can be Kail and there’s no altering that- and, frankly, I don’t care to.” Bri added that, “I stored it stylish and he or she stored it precisely what can be anticipated. She’s immature and exhibits no progress. It’s unhappy.”

Briana then took to Instagram to ship some “love” in Kailyn’s “darkish path.” Subsequent to a cut up display photograph of the 2, Bri wrote, “Whereas one would suppose Kail can be extra involved together with her current arrest or promoting her foot pics on Solely Followers, we had an encounter on the reunion yesterday and it’s secure to say sh*t bought awkward.”

“She is immature, has not grown, and continues to be so scorching and bothered by my presence it’s laughable,” Bri continued, “So I’m telling ALL concerning what went on — and hopefully it airs in full, as you’ll see her for the petty particular person she continues to be. I’ll proceed living life in my own lane with a person who LOVES me and makes me HAPPY (and doesn’t lay his arms on me). Sending a lot of love in her darkish path XO- Bri.” Ouch! Up to now Kailyn has not responded to Briana’s claims concerning the reunion taping.