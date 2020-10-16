Britain places extra areas into lockdown as circumstances rise

5/5

By Kate Holton and Alistair Smout

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain put extra of northwest England into the best COVID alert degree on Friday within the face of rising case numbers as Prime Minister Boris Johnson bids to comprise a second wave of infections by way of native measures.

Johnson will maintain a information convention on the pandemic after the restrictions had been introduced for Lancashire however as different northern leaders resist further lockdown measures with out extra monetary assist.

From Saturday, Lancashire will face the hardest restrictions to curb the unfold of the virus, together with the closure of pubs.

Instances have surged within the area that’s house to cities corresponding to Burnley, Blackburn, Blackpool and Preston, forcing Lancashire into the very excessive alert degree of Tier 3, together with close by Liverpool and Merseyside.

As a second wave of the pandemic mounts, Johnson’s authorities has pursued a tiered method to close down native areas with surging circumstances, within the hope it could possibly permit the least-affected areas to stay open to guard the economic system.

That has sparked anger by some native leaders in northern England like Larger Manchester, who say the federal government has not supplied sufficient monetary assist to companies that are having to shut.

On Friday, extra knowledge prompt that England was nonetheless seeing a pointy rise in circumstances. The Workplace for Nationwide Statistics’ An infection Survey mentioned there was a mean of 27,900 new circumstances per day within the newest week.

The ONS mentioned there had been a 50% improve in infections in comparison with the earlier week and that infections within the North West continued to develop whereas circumstances within the North East had been levelling off.

Whereas infections in England are nonetheless rising sharply, the survey did suggest a slowdown within the unfold of the coronavirus in comparison with the earlier week, which was backed up by an estimated progress price of the pandemic printed by the federal government.