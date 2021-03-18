According to a report published in The Sun, an unidentified British Airways stewardess allegedly offered adult entertainment to passengers in flight, causing an uproar in the aviation industry around the world. Based on the report, British Airways has now started an investigation into this matter and tried to identify the employee. The flight attendant worked as a prostitute during the flights and the revelations were recently made public through an investigation report published in the UK daily.

According to The Sun, a British Airways spokesman said, “We expect the highest standards of conduct from all of our colleagues at all times and are investigating the claims.” According to the report, the companion even sells her underwear to passengers and posts her pictures on social media to promote the services she offers.

The report alleged that the companion posted pictures of her feet and legs in stockings and even teased that she wore no underwear during her flights. The companion told the investigative reporter from The Sun about her business model. She said she sells her underwear for £ 25 (around Rs 2,500) and the fees more if you want to meet her in a hotel.

She told the publication, “You have to pay a security fee of £ 50 to meet. Prices vary depending on the meeting you want, no negotiation. If I have booked a hotel for work, the meeting will be there (London ). ”

The companion even has a blog where she wrote, “If you ever want adult entertainment on board, all you have to do is give me a sum of money and you will be treated to a completely different experience of your choice.” “”

While the companion has deleted much of her social media posts, some of her followers support her actions. “She is clearly prostituting herself and empowering her business through the use of photos taken on board BA planes. It’s a shocking breach of duty and not the image BA wants its cabin crew to see,” a source told The Sun.