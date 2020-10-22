British Airways-owner IAG studies 1.3 billion euro loss in third quarter

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A British Airways Boeing 747 is seen on the Heathrow Airport in London



LONDON (Reuters) – British Airways-owner IAG (L:) reported a 1.3 billion euro loss within the third quarter as coronavirus restrictions proceed to depress journey, forcing it to additional downgrade its capability outlook for the remainder of the 12 months.

The airline group, which additionally operates Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, introduced its preliminary outcomes for the three months to the tip of September one week sooner than anticipated.

The 1.3 billion loss was considerably worse than the 920 million euro analysts’ consensus and behind the 1.4 billion euros of revenue it made in the identical interval final 12 months.

The outcomes had been the primary to be printed beneath new CEO Luis Gallego who took over from Willie Walsh in early September.

IAG mentioned on Thursday that for the fourth quarter it will fly not more than 30% of the capability it flew in the identical interval final 12 months, decrease than earlier steerage, which had already been reduce.

With much less flying, the group warned it now not anticipated to achieve breakeven when it comes to internet money flows from working actions in the course of the fourth quarter, however mentioned that liquidity was sturdy.

The corporate raised 2.74 billion euros from shareholders which it obtained in early October, boosting its liquidity to 9.3 billion euros.