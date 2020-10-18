Broadway and Tv Star Doreen Montalvo Lifeless at 56 – E! On-line

Hollywood has misplaced a star.

Broadway and tv actress Doreen Montalvo has died on the age of 56 years outdated, E! Information can affirm. In a press release to E! Information, the star’s supervisor stated Doreen passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, “surrounded by her husband Michael Mann and her household after a current sudden ailment.”

“Doreen did not simply gentle up the stage, she brightened the sunshine in all of these round her,” the actress’ supervisor continued. “She infused love into each position she performed in a diverse and profitable performing profession. Her household is so appreciative to know her work will reside on and be seen within the upcoming movies of In The Heights and West Facet Story, and for the outpouring of affection from each nook of the enterprise.”

Doreen’s final movies are expected to release in 2021. She was additionally finest recognized for her roles on Broadway, together with Within the Heights, On Your Toes!, American Mariachi and plenty of others. She additionally appeared on the small and massive display. She starred on Regulation & Order, The Good Spouse, Smash, One Life to Reside, Tracked, The Story of Timmy Two Chins and extra.