BTS in bother in China over Korean Warfare feedback

Picture copyright

EPA Picture caption



RM (2nd from proper) is the band’s chief





South Korean Okay-pop group BTS is going through a backlash in China over feedback a member made in regards to the Korean Warfare.

In a speech, the band’s chief, often called RM, talked about South Korea’s shared “historical past of ache” with the US over the 1950-53 battle, by which the 2 international locations fought collectively.

However his remarks have angered Chinese language social media customers, as Beijing backed the North within the warfare.

The controversy additionally seems to have affected business offers.

Adverts that includes BTS from corporations together with Samsung, sports activities model Fila and automobile producer Hyundai disappeared from a lot of Chinese language web sites or social media platforms, though it’s unclear who eliminated them.

Okay-pop has a big following in China and BTS – some of the profitable teams – aren’t any totally different, with not less than 5 million followers on China’s well-liked social media platform Weibo.

RM’s feedback got here as BTS obtained an award celebrating relations between the US and South Korea.

“We are going to at all times bear in mind the historical past of ache that our two nations shared collectively and the sacrifices of numerous women and men,” he mentioned.

However his phrases had been met with an offended response by some social media customers in China, who famous the losses their nation additionally suffered within the warfare.

“They [BTS] mustn’t make any cash from China,” one consumer commented on Weibo, reported Reuters information company. “If you wish to become profitable from Chinese language followers it’s a must to take into account Chinese language emotions.”

In accordance with the International Instances, a state-run newspaper with a nationalistic perspective, “Chinese language netizens mentioned the band’s completely one-sided perspective to the Korean Warfare hurts their emotions and negates historical past”, including that the feedback had been designed to “play up” to US audiences.

Round 200,000 South Korean troopers and 36,000 American troopers died in the course of the Korean Warfare, in addition to thousands and thousands of civilians. Chinese language state media say 180,000 troopers from China additionally misplaced their lives.

It was troublesome to gauge the size of the backlash to RM’s feedback amongst BTS’s Chinese language fan base. Some had been calling on one another to remain low-key and quiet on Weibo posts. And a lot of individuals on Twitter defended the group, noting that RM’s speech didn’t point out China immediately.

The seven-member BTS is well-liked all over the world and have damaged a lot of information. Earlier this yr, their single Dynamite grew to become probably the most considered YouTube video in 24 hours, with 101.1 million views in a day.

The controversy comes days earlier than Massive Hit Leisure, the company that manages BTS, is about to go public in Seoul in an preliminary public providing anticipated to worth the corporate at as much as $4bn (£3bn).