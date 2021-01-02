Automobile bomb explodes in Syrian border city – state information company







BEIRUT (Reuters) -A automotive bomb exploded in a vegetable market within the northeastern Syrian city of Ras al Ain near the border with Turkey, with studies of a number of killed and wounded, the Syrian state information company SANA reported on Saturday.

Two kids have been amongst these killed and their mom was wounded within the explosion, SANA reported, including the blast additionally killed a number of Turkish-backed fighters.

Turkey, which is allied with some insurgent teams against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, seized management of the city in 2019 in an offensive to push again Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters, which Ankara views as a terrorist group.